Surrounded by a pack of pit bulls, Florida deputy fires weapon to protect man

Video shows Florida cop shooting dog to protect man The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of a dog attack in Spring Hill. A deputy was forced to shoot at a pack of dogs that was surrounding him and a man who had already sustained severe injuries from the dogs.

A Florida deputy fired his gun Thursday morning while trying to protect an elderly man from a pack of dogs.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of the incident Thursday afternoon. The footage depicts Deputy Jason Murphy firing a single shot from his standard issue pistol at a dog that began to attack him. Murphy can be heard telling the dogs to get back before firing his weapon.

The incident occurred near 15046 Lenway Road in Spring Hill, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before deputies arrived to the scene around 6:53 a.m., the elderly man had already sustained severe injuries, which are depicted in the video. According to a Spectrum Bay News 9 report, the injured dog was humanely euthanized at the owner’s request.

The sheriff’s office said a boy was also injured by one of the five dogs, which appear to be pit bulls, in the incident. Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.





All five dogs belonged to the same owner, WTSP 10News reports.