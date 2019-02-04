Several animals killed in fire at Florida wildlife sanctuary

Several animals are dead after a fire tore through an Orlando-area wildlife sanctuary.
Orange County Fire Rescue crews were called to the address for Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary early Monday, a tweet from the department showed.
Neighbors called 911 while the founder worked to save the animals still inside, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Some of the animals, including one of four dogs, made it out alive. Firefighters said numerous animals died in the blaze.
Officials told Spectrum 13 News at least 33 animals died in the fire.
The founder was sleeping upstairs when he was awakened by peacocks, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Jim Bronzo’s Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary was home to several animals, including goats, turkeys and geese, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
According to its website, the sanctuary, which was established in 1985, cares for wildlife that could not be released into the wild.
When firefighters arrived at the sanctuary at 805 Baron Road, the two-story building was fully involved, according to tweets from the department.
Though crews were able to extinguish the flames in less than an hour, the home and wildlife sanctuary were destroyed, WESH reported.
No injuries to humans were reported, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
“I went outside and I seen this blazing fire in the house and it was a scary thought,” neighbor Denis Moedo told News 13. “And my dad just started running out and he went to see if the owner of the house was OK.”
The cause and origin of the fire will be determined by the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations.
The American Red Cross assisted the owner after the fire.
Animal Services was called to the scene to assist with the animals.
