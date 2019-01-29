Florida

Florida deputy forced to fatally shoot K9, reports say

By Sara Nealeigh

January 29, 2019 03:03 PM

A Florida deputy was forced to shoot and kill another deputy’s K9 after it bit him, according to reports.

A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy who is a K9 handler was caring for another K9 while their handler was out of town, according to WFLA News Channel 8. The sheriff’s office told reporters K9 deputies often care for each other’s K9s, as they are already familiar with the dogs.

But Monday night, K9 Recon attacked and bit the deputy’s hand and did not let go, WTSP reported.

The deputy’s only option was to shoot and kill Recon, the sheriff’s office told FOX 13.

According to WTSP, the deputy was hurt but is expected to be fine.

