We know the most popular beaches. Here are the best hidden beaches in Florida

South Beach. Fort Lauderdale. Captiva. Siesta Key.
We know these are the best beaches in Florida. The Travel Channel said so. Or just ask the masses you’ll find spread out on towels all around you.
But what about the unheralded beauties, those “under the radar” beaches that don’t get all the attention?
That may change now that Fodor’s, the travel guide, has released picks for 11 “Under-the-Radar Florida Beach Towns to Visit this Winter.” The selections bring attention to “a taste of old Florida where the simple things — sun, surf, and a no-worries attitude — still reign on these quiet beaches.”
Among Fodor’s favorites:
▪ Atlantic Beach, just east of Jacksonville, was a top pick for many reasons, including the lack of chain hotels and restaurants that would make it feel like so many other beaches. “In-the-know surfers and vacationers converge for an east coast beach vibe that feels more like the Outer Banks than Florida,” Fodor’s opined. Atlantic Beach also made The Travel Channel’s list of favorites.
▪ Deerfield Beach in Broward County, just south of the Palm Beach County line, wowed the travel tastemakers for its “old-school feel ... that defies South Florida’s overt bling.”
▪ Vero Beach on Florida’s Treasure Coast about two hours from both Orlando or Miami is worth the visit, Fodor’s says, because its subdued stretch of sand is preferable to “the ticky-tacky tourist towns [of] Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach to the north.” And if you’re jonesing for the Cuban delicacies you had the other night at Estefan Kitchen in Miami’s Design District you can still get get “excellent Cuban food and Caribbean vibes,” at Wave Kitchen & Bar at the Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, which is also owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
For the other eight picks, visit Fodor’s site.
