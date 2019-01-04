Wreck claims seven lives near Gainesville. Five kids were on their way to Disney World

Authorities have confirmed that five children killed in a fiery wreck near Gainesville were traveling in a church van from Avoyelles Parish, La., to Walt Disney World on Thursday afternoon.
“I suspect there was possibly 10 to 12 people in that (van), but we’ll confirm that later,” said Lt. Pat Riordan, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol.
Two truck drivers also died in the wreck, bringing the total fatalities to seven, Riordan said. He spoke at a news conference on Friday morning, when he outlined preliminary details of the four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75, in northern Florida.
He said a tractor-trailer and a passenger car were traveling north when they collided, swerving through a nearby guard rail and merging into southbound traffic. They struck another tractor-trailer and a passenger van, which were traveling south.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The trucks burst into flames upon impact, he said, noting that investigators have yet to identity the trucks’ origins. Authorities arrived to the scene at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.
“The damage from the fire was extensive, and I didn’t see the logos or the information about where the carriers were from,” Riordan said.
The children, he said, were between the ages of 8 and 9, while some were teenagers. Paramedics transported at least half a dozen other people to area hospitals for their injuries.
Members of Avoyelles House of Mercy spent several months raising the money for the Disney trip, according to a report from Avoyelles Today.
“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to us. We have lost half of our children,” the report states, quoting a church volunteer.
Authorities are now working to notify the affected families. While officers prefer to notify families in person, Riordan said most of the victims hailed from Louisiana, complicating the process.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Transportation expects to make repairs throughout the night.
One southbound lane was open on Friday morning, and another was expected to open before noon, after workers begin their repairs. The second lane will again close at night, allowing the FDOT to continue its work.
More information is expected by Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments