Cans of soda and swarm of bees spilled just miles apart in two crashes on Florida roads

If Florida traffic wasn’t hectic enough, add a deadly crash, a soda spill and a swarm of bees just miles apart in Charlotte County.
Thousands of soda cans lay scattered along County Road 74 after a fatal crash involving three semi trucks Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The cans of soda being carried by one of the semi trucks spilled onto County Road 74 about six miles east of State Road 31.
Troopers expect the road will be closed for an extended period of time Tuesday.
Further complicating traffic, another crash on State Road 31 released a swarm of bees.
Troopers reported a truck carrying bees overturned about two to three miles south of County Road 74 on State Road 31. Troopers warned bees were swarming and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Florida 511 shows all lanes of State Road 31 blocked.
The bee truck was southbound on State Road 31 and moved to avoid a crash with a northbound dump truck, according to FHP. The bee truck overturned as a result of the evasive action.
The dump truck took off, according to troopers.
One person was reported injured in the crash.
