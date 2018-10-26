Who is Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man arrested in the mail pipe bomb case?

The South Florida man arrested in conjunction with the mail pipe bomb case had a long criminal history, including a previous arrest in Miami-Dade for making a bomb threat.
Here is what’s known about the suspect:
According to his Facebook page, Cesar Sayoc, 56, is from Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Florida, where he attended North Miami Beach Senior High. Federal sources said he lived in Aventura at the time of his arrest. As of 2016, Sayoc was a registered Republican. Multiple photos on his Facebook page shows Sayoc wearing a red Make American Great Again baseball cap.
Sayoc appeared to stop posting on Facebook in October 2016, after multiple video posts from a Trump rally.
Prior to that, his Facebook feed is a mishmash of pro-Trump news stories, racist memes and fake news about Democrats. Popular targets include Islam — which one meme calls “a barbaric evil cult” — and Hillary Clinton.
“Hilary Clinton health decline and headed to graveyard where she has had many executed. The lord delivering death and America will celebrate,” he wrote in September 2016.
Sayoc is the manager of a catering company in Hallandale Beach called Native American Catering & Vending, according to business records. He registered a second Hallandale Beach company, VER TECH AG, in July.
Sayoc was arrested in Miami-Dade in 2002 for making a bomb threat, court records show, and was sentenced to one year of probation. He was also arrested on petit theft charges in Miami-Dade in 1992 and 2014 and sentenced to probation.
Sayoc also had multiple run-ins with the law in Broward County, including for grand theft and battery. Sayoc pleaded no contest to charges of third-degree grand theft and battery on a merchant in 2014, and was arrested in 2004 for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and with intent to sell. Those charges were dismissed in 2005. In 1991, Sayoc pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree grand theft and was sentenced to two years probation and a fine.
A woman named Viola Altieri filed a civil complaint against Sayoc for domestic violence in 1994. She later filed a request to dismiss the complaint.
Sayoc also has a history of financial troubles. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom home he owned in Fort Lauderdale was foreclosed in 2009, three years after he purchased it. Sayoc filed for bankruptcy in 2012, records show.
Sayoc studied at Brevard College in North Carolina for three semesters in the early 1980s, but did not graduate, according to the college. He also studied at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, for one year in the mid-1980s and played soccer at the school, a spokeswoman for the university said.
Sayoc was the president of a North Miami Beach company called Sayex Ltd, which was created in the early 1970s, according to business records. The company is no longer active.
Miami Herald staff writers Colleen Wright, Sarah Blaskey and David J. Neal also contributed to this report.
