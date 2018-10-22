Teacher arrested for recording a student changing. Cops say he did it hundreds of times.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of Bloomingdale Senior High School teacher Mark William Ackett after an investigation revealed that he was secretly recording students changing.
Ackett, 50, faces charges of video voyeurism, production of harmful material of a minor and possession of child pornography.
Ackett was a fashion design teacher at the high school, and his classroom included a changing room where students changed into different outfits, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The investigation began on Sept. 11, 2018, after school administration notified the sheriff’s office that a student found two hidden cellphones in the changing room. One of the devices was recording when the student found it.
The cell phones were seized during the investigation, and a forensic analysis revealed 267 videos and images of girls ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old “in various stages of undress.”
Ackett admitted to detectives that he was recording students while they were changing.
In addition to a charge of video voyeurism at the time of arrest, Ackett is charged with 267 counts of video voyeurism, 73 counts of production of harmful material of a minor and 13 counts of possession of child pornography.
Hillsborough County Public School’s Professional Standards is investigating the situation, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
