Florida Lottery issues a warning about a Mega Millions scam

You can’t win a lottery that you didn’t enter. And, if you do win, you won’t be notified by e-mail.
The Florida Lottery restated these eternal truths in a warning on Thursday.
Apparently, the Mega Millions jackpot going maxi-mega — $667 million Tuesday, $970 million Friday — has spawned a new round of white-collar fraudsters trying to work an e-mail con. E-mails with the Mega Millions logo claim the recipient might have won $1 million as part of a group of randomly picked people in an ongoing Mega Millions draw.
“Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves in order to participate,” the Florida Lottery says. “The email goes on to warn the recipient not to share this information with other people in order to avoid impersonation and a double claim.”
No lottery asks you to give information about yourself to play. And no lottery asks you to keep your participation secret.
Also, the state agency says, players don’t transfer funds or pay anybody to get what you win in any game connected with the Florida Lottery.
If you think you’ve run into a lottery scam, call the Florida Lottery Division of Security at 850-487-7730.
Here are some other Herald tips about playing Florida Lottery games
▪ Unless you’ve brought a book, have downloaded a new album or just want time to get from flirting to phone number with the next person in line, DO NOT head for the Lottery line at a Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s in Hialeah, Little Havana or Westchester after 5 p.m. on a Wednesday. Or a Saturday. Or any day the Mega Millions and Powerball are so big, TV news talks about it. Just don’t do it. Life is too short.
▪ Though fewer of us every day carry cash, the vast majority of places still make playing lottery games a cash transaction. Hit various places in your neighborhood until you find one that takes debit cards. On those nights you forgot to play your lottery game until late in the day, it’ll keep you from making impromptu ATM withdrawals that skin you on fees over time.
▪ You can play lottery games at most gas stations.
