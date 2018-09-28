There was a loose pig in a Florida neighborhood. It’s not the only animal out and about

On the tail of a more than two-day search for a loose kangaroo in Jupiter, animals now seem to be on the running about the Tampa Bay area, too.
Clearwater police Friday morning were called to a home in the 1600 block of Rachel Court where a pig was found roaming in the home’s garage when the homeowner went to leave for work. Police are trying to help the pig get all the way home, in one piece.
Residents of the home fed the pig until police arrived.
The pig appeared to have selected Officer Brittani Berg as a favorite, and followed her around while police track down the pig’s owner. As of 12 p.m., the owner had not yet been found, but the SPCA came to the home to pick up the pig.
In Tampa, police posted a video Friday morning of an officer who helped a family of ducks cross the road outside Raymond James Stadium.
An officer stopped traffic so the ducks could cross safely, even if they did waddle outside of the crosswalk.
Thursday, Clearwater police officers also found a dog in the streets and brought him some fresh water before taking him to the vet to be checked out.
