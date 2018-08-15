Florida

Worker dies after falling into large tank of oil on Disney property

August 15, 2018 07:44 AM

A 61-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after he fell into a vat of oil on Disney property, according to a report by WKMG.

The outlet said Orange County deputies reported that the industrial accident occurred around 12:17 a.m. in Bay Lake at an energy facility on Disney property.

The man and a co-worker were emptying oil and grease byproduct from a truck into a vat when the man slipped in and fell, WKMG reports.

His co-worker tried to pull him out but was unable.

An investigation is ongoing.

