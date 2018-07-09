Florida firefighters helped save a man's life. Then they came back and did his yard work.

Most law enforcement officials and first responders go above and beyond during calls every day, but one Florida fire rescue department did something remarkable.
On Saturday, a crew from Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a man having a heart attack outside his Hudson home.
Gene Work suffered the massive heart attack as he rushed to lay sod in his yard with his brother-in-law. He was eager to get it done quickly, his wife, Melissa Work, wrote on Facebook, because the family's HOA warned them they had to get the grass fixed or face heavy fines.
"While he was having his heart attack, literally in and out of consciousness, he kept begging me to figure out the sod and have it put down because he didn't want it to go to waste and die," she wrote in the post. "It's ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack. LOL. I calmed him and kept saying, 'Jesus will help us. It's ok. Jesus will figure this out, babe.' "
Work's brother-in-law stayed behind at the house to try to get the work done — but there was a lot left to do.
But then he said he heard trucks driving back down the road.
After rushing Work to the hospital, likely saving his life, the first responders from Station 10 came back to the house to help lay the rest of the sod, knowing he wouldn't be back to do it before the new grass died.
Melissa Work said at least seven firefighters and EMT's put on gloves and jumped in to help.
She honored the men, saying they had no idea the HOA was going to fine them, or that her husband pawned his favorite gun to pay for the sod.
"They didn't know all we have been through as a little family," she finished. "They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us. This wasn't in their job description. We have no words. Just sobbing."
The Pasco County Fire Rescue shared her words, saying they believe in helping the community wherever they are needed.
"Thank you to Melissa Ann for sharing this touching moment," the department wrote in response, "thank you to the crew of Station 10 for stepping up to help, and everyone at PCFR hopes that Gene makes a speedy recovery!"
