Teen with learner's permit faces reckless driving charges after plowing SUV into home

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a teenage boy with only a learner's permit plowing an SUV through the garage of a home in Port Richey on Monday afternoon.
According to troopers, a 17-year-old boy was driving a red Ford Explorer eastbound on Bimini Drive approaching Candlewick Lane around 1:04 p.m. The intersection had a stop sign.
The boy later admitted to law enforcement officials that he was traveling above the posted speed limit. He also told them he is a new driver, with only a learner's permit, and that he took the vehicle from his mother without her permission.
Troopers say the boy also told them he went through the stop sign without braking.
As a result, the SUV went across both lanes and collided into the side of a home, through the garage.
The teen told troopers the accelerator locked, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the house.
When questioned, the driver stated he "may have pressed the gas instead of the brake." Law enforcement officials tested the brakes, which were functional.
The boy is now facing charges of reckless driving involving property damage, not wearing a seat belt and violation of a learner's license.
There were no reported injuries.
