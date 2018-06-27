Florida construction worker shot and killed in 'targeted execution,' deputies say

A man was shot dead in an apparent "targeted execution" while working on a construction site in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said
Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference that the victim, Heans Gianni Alvarez, was 46 years old.
Nocco said that Alvarez and other construction workers took a break around noon at the construction site on Marsciano Lane.
Not long after, two men reportedly approached the site, tapped Alvarez on the leg and then fatally shot him, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.
The sheriff says the suspects knew Alvarez and called the shooting a "targeted execution" and that there were no signs of robbery.
The men are described to be between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and each had short, braided hair. Deputies say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-5878.
