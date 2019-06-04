Man shot dead in brazen daylight carjacking attempt in Sun City Center

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A series of brazen carjacking attempts at a crowded Publix shopping center in Sun City Center led to the death of the suspect Tuesday around 9 a.m.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, a male suspect attempted to carjack four different vehicles, but failed to do so because the potential victims all had their vehicles locked.

Chronister confirmed the yet-to-be-named suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect, upon failing to gain entry into a vehicle, attempted to enter businesses within the plaza.

Chronister said one of the business managers was notified of the suspect’s behavior and left the store to check on his vehicle. As he exited the back area of the business, he was confronted by the suspect wielding his firearm.

The manager drew a legally-owned handgun, firing in self defense, according to a HCSO press release.

“During that time, some type of altercation occurred,” Chronister told reporters. “The business supervisor discharged his weapon and struck the suspect in the upper body.”

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Chronister said the situation remains fluid and more investigation will be required. However, the shooter is being labeled the victim in this case until the investigation concludes otherwise.

“There are no charges at this point,” Chronister said. “We are calling him a victim at this point until we can examine the surveillance video and interview more of the witnesses, but at this point, he’s still the victim.”





Chronister noted that the victim has asked for his attorney before speaking with law enforcement, “So we are waiting to interview him. All we know at this point is that some type of encounter happened and shots were fired.”

The suspect’s name is being held pending notification to next of kin, but Chronister said he’s known to law enforcement with 10 felony arrests, all related to narcotics.

Chronister said the suspect’s last known address is in Pinellas County, “So we don’t know how he got here or why he came here. We just don’t know that yet.”