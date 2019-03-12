Trouble with texting: Verizon confirms texting service issues

Verizon Wireless has responded to multiple complaints on social media from customers having issues with sending and receiving text messages on Tuesday.
In tweets, the company replies to complaints of issues with text messages saying they are “aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Another tweet confirmed a texting outage on the East Coast.
DownDetector.com shows Verizon experiencing outages along the East Coast of the U.S. and into some areas of the Midwest.
Comments