Two dead after helicopter crash in Sebring sends mobile home up in flames

A helicopter crash on Tuesday afternoon in Sebring has left two dead another injured.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported that a helicopter had crashed in Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two mobile homes caught on fire as a result of the crash; one was destroyed in the blaze.
The sheriff’s office later confirmed that two people died as a result of the crash. Both of them are believed to have been riding in the helicopter.
One person on the ground was injured and transported to a hospital.
A video posted by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook shows firefighters arriving on the scene to combat the blaze.
