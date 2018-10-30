Helicopter crash sends mobile home up in flames in Sebring, Fla.

Two dead after helicopter crash in Sebring sends mobile home up in flames

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

October 30, 2018 06:16 PM

A helicopter crash on Tuesday afternoon in Sebring has left two dead another injured.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported that a helicopter had crashed in Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two mobile homes caught on fire as a result of the crash; one was destroyed in the blaze.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed that two people died as a result of the crash. Both of them are believed to have been riding in the helicopter.

One person on the ground was injured and transported to a hospital.

A video posted by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook shows firefighters arriving on the scene to combat the blaze.

