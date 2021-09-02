Florida Senate president says Legislature will consider an abortion ‘heartbeat’ bill

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. Texas’ six-week abortion ban will stay on the books.

Expect Florida to take up its own legislation further restricting abortion during the 2022 legislative session that starts in mid-January.

On Thursday, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Tribly, told WFLA the Legislature is “already working on” a so-called “heartbeat bill.” In other states like Mississippi and Texas, such bills have banned abortion as early as six weeks, before some women begin to suspect they are pregnant.

When asked to confirm his legislative intentions, Simpson sent a reporter the smiling sunglasses emoji.

This is a screen shot of the text message exchange Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson had with a reporter who asked about abortion legislation. Simpson’s response was an emoji. Kirby Wilson kwilson@tampabay.com

Simpson did not elaborate. His office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said he planned to keep pushing for abortion restrictions as he did last year when the House passed a ban on so-called “disability abortions.” But Sprowls stopped short of saying he would push for a heartbeat bill.

“In Florida, we agree that killing an innocent human being with a beating heart is wrong. It is why we have worked every session to strengthen protections for unborn babies, including those for unborn children with disabilities last session, and it is why I am confident that those who share this moral view in the Florida House will continue the fight,” Sprowls said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has long been supportive of such a measure.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, announced Wednesday he would file an abortion ban along the lines of the Texas law that the Supreme Court voted to essentially uphold.