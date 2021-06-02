Bradenton protest decries Florida’s new trans sports bill as an assault on children

06/01/2021--A handful of protestors took to the streets of downtown Bradenton Tuesday evening to condemn Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest bill signing, calling it a methodical attack on transgender rights. Republicans say the bill levels the playing field in women’s sports. Diana Cowawns (right) speaks into a megaphone during the demonstration, while Live Coleman (center) and Matt Lepinski (left) hold signs outside the Manatee County Courthouse. rcallihan@bradenton.com

A handful of protesters took to the streets of downtown Bradenton Tuesday evening to condemn Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest bill signing, calling it a methodical attack on transgender rights.

Senate Bill 1028, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, places new restrictions on transgender girls and women who want to participate in sports. The legislation bars them from competing if they were not assigned the female gender when they were born.

“As a father of two daughters, I want my girls, and every girl in Florida, to compete on an even playing field for the opportunities available to young women in sports,” DeSantis said. “Women have fought for decades to have equal opportunities in athletics, and we have to prevent those opportunities from being eroded as is happening in other states. It’s common sense.”

“This issue is an issue of fundamental fairness. Recognizing gender differences is a far cry from discrimination,” added Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the governor’s office pointed to “multiple polls” that indicate most Americans “believe that biological males should not be participating in women’s sports.”

According to protesters, those polls don’t account for the psychological harm that weighs on children who are singled out from sports based on their gender identity.

“This bill attacks kids who are already in a marginal position. It’s whipping up a cultural frenzy that’s not there. They’re picking on kids for electoral gain,” said Liv Coleman, a Democrat who ran for a Florida House seat in 2018.

Helen Andersen, of Parrish, joined the protest of fewer than 10 people as well. As a mother of a 4-year-old and 7-year-old, she chose to speak out in support of an inclusive world where her kids will be accepted no matter how they identify.

“I want a future for them where they’re included and I want to make sure they have a voice,” Andersen said, referring to her children. “There have been no issues with this sort of thing and it feels restrictive.”

By signing the bill, DeSantis is also stripping trans girls and women from learning valuable life lessons through sports, according to Mary Tavarozzi, president of ALSO Youth advocacy group.

“Trans youth will be kicked off of teams. They will be told they can’t play,” Tavarozzi said. “They won’t get the opportunity to play sports and to help them with healthy bodies, healthy minds; to learn teamwork and competitive spirit; how to support one another when their team is winning and when it’s not — they won’t get those opportunities because of this horrific bill.”

Those activists found support from state Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, an openly gay legislator who also uses non-gender-specific pronouns. Rayner’s District 70 includes parts of Manatee, Sarasota, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

“While I am discouraged that this bill is now law, this does not hinder my commitment to fight for an equitable Florida that embraces everyone and celebrates them for who they are,” Rayner wrote on Twitter.

Bradenton’s protesters also criticized the timing of the bill signing, which came on the first day of Pride month.

“It’s a very hurtful and disrespectful bill. We’ll fight it as hard we can,” said Diana Cowans, secretary of the Manatee LGBTA Democratic Cause, who organized Tuesday’s demonstration outside the Manatee County Courthouse.

In a series of press releases, LGBTQ groups also denounced the bill, which they predict will lead to discrimination against transgender people.

“These sports bans are as unfair and unnecessary as they are dangerous,” said Sam Brinton, vice president of advocacy and government affairs with The Trevor Project, a support group for young LGBTQ people. “When a trans young person is told they cannot play the sport they love solely because of who they are, it can be incredibly harmful to their mental health and sense of self, and contribute to increased risk for suicide.

“It’s shameful that Governor DeSantis chose the first day of Pride Month to sign the discriminatory trans sports ban into law. This transphobic legislation aims to fix a problem that doesn’t exist, and instead harms children just wanting to play sports,” said Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill.

While Republicans have continued to voice support for the bill, critics have called it “anti-trans legislation.” Just moments after DeSantis signed the bill, the Human Rights Campaign announced that it plans to file a legal challenge.

“It’s like chipping away the rights for people in general,” said Bradenton resident Ted Medrek. “The minute you start taking away rights from people, what’s there to protect the next group? When does it stop?”