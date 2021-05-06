DeSantis signs voting bill before pro-Trump audience. Elections supervisors concerned

During a nationally televised event hosted by a fan club of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law contentious and wide-ranging changes to the state’s voting laws, including provisions targeting voting by mail and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes.

Highlighting the sharply partisan debate surrounding Senate Bill 90, passed by state lawmakers last week, DeSantis barred most Florida reporters from attending the event held in West Palm Beach before the group Club 45 USA. Fox News was granted exclusive access.

Overcoming objections by Democrats and voting rights groups, state lawmakers last week passed Senate Bill 90, which makes dozens of changes to the state’s voting laws.

Most of the changes are administrative, but elections supervisors warned last week that the bill makes it harder to request and return vote-by-mail ballots:

▪ Floridians now must give a driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

▪ Requests for mail ballots also don’t last as long. Instead of requesting a ballot through the next two general elections — the next four years — requests are limited to the next general election — or two years. (Current requests are grandfathered in.)

▪ Drop boxes are limited to early voting days and hours, unless it’s a drop box at the supervisor’s office, and the boxes must be manned while in use.

Multiple groups, including the civil rights group League of United Latin American Citizens, announced they would sue the state over the new legislation.

“Voter suppression aimed at American citizens just because they are brown or Black is disgraceful, un-American, and frankly unprincipled,” the group said in a statement Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the organization that represents the elections supervisors for Florida’s 67 counties, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said last week the call for elections reform was “unnecessary” considering the state’s success in the 2020 election.

Florida was spared contentious recounts and allegations of widespread voter fraud levied by former President Donald Trump last year.

“Elections ran smoothly, voters participated in record numbers, and election results were verified with audits in every county in Florida,” Latimer said in a statement last week.

Senate Bill 90′s course through the last two months of the legislative session was hotly debated, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress the vote and appeasing Trump’s unfounded accusations of fraud.

After Georgia lawmakers faced a backlash by corporations and Major League Baseball, Florida Republicans heavily watered down their own bill. They abandoned proposals to ban the use of drop boxes and impose strict signature-matching requirements that could have caused millions of Floridians to update their signatures on file with their county elections office.

Republican lawmakers said they were trying to tighten up the state’s vote-by-mail laws by cracking down on fraud. One part of the bill bans anyone from possessing more than two ballots, other than those belonging to family members. That’s been illegal in Miami-Dade County for years.

Just how many people could be prevented from voting under the law is not clear, however.

Data from county supervisors collected by All Voting is Local, a nonpartisan voting rights group, does not show whether minority voters tended to use drop boxes more than other groups.

It’s also not clear how many Floridians would be prohibited from requesting vote by mail ballots because they don’t have a driver’s license, state ID or a Social Security number, although Brad Ashwell, All Voting is Local’s Florida state director, said such laws have a history of affecting minority voters.

“Study after study have shown they have a disproportionate impact on Black voters and other minority voters,” Ashwell said.

The bill makes numerous changes to how votes by mail are received, counted and challenged. Elections supervisors have warned that the bill could lead to candidates or parties challenging large numbers of ballots.

Joe Scott, the Broward County supervisor of elections elected in January, called the legislation “terrible” in an interview Wednesday.

“The new law has limitations that are unreasonable and extremely confusing,” Scott said. “That confusion in effect will lead to voter suppression. Many voters who don’t understand the rules will decide not to participate at all.”

Miami Herald reporter Aaron Liebowitz contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.