Florida lawmakers revive transgender bill in education package

Florida Republicans on Wednesday used a massive education bill to revive a controversial ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s and girl’s sports as a last-ditch effort to get the issue passed in the final days of the legislative session.

The move was the latest twist in one of the most controversial proposals of the 2021 legislative session, and it all but ensured the transgender athletes ban could be heard by the full Senate where the issue had appeared dead.

House Republicans resuscitated the issue by attaching the transgender ban to a wide-ranging charter schools bill originally designed to create more avenues for charters to operate in the state.

Democrats decried the move as a violation of the rules. They argued the transgender sports issue had nothing to do with legislation governing charter school operations, but the Republican majority moved forward with language that is largely the same as the original House bill.

The language up for debate Wednesday did not include a controversial provision which would have allowed an institution to verify a student’s birth gender via a medical inspection of the athlete’s genitals. It also excludes elementary school students from the ban — both ideas proposed by Democrats when the bill was initially heard.

However, it does include a blanket ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s and girls’ sports, which Democrats, many transgender Floridians and equal rights advocates say is discriminatory and unnecessary.

“In the 11th hour of the 2021 legislative session, Florida lawmakers are still hellbent on passing this discriminatory bill,” said Gina Duncan, Equality Florida’s director of transgender equality. “Instead of being open about their bigotry, they are negotiating the future of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in smoke-filled back rooms and attempting to attach this amendment to a completely unrelated bill.”

Supporters of the transgender athlete ban — almost all of them Republicans — say it’s necessary to maintain competitive equity in women’s sports.

The effort to ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports is part of a national effort by conservative state legislatures. Florida is among at least 30 states that have filed similar legislation.

In Florida, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, have both backed the proposal. Gov. Ron DeSantis is also in support of the idea, his office told the Herald/Times.

However, supporters have pointed to no specific instances of a transgender athlete unfairly skewing the competitive landscape in a women’s or girls’ sport in Florida.

Instead, Florida supporters of the ban have pointed to Connecticut, where transgender girls won several high school track and field championships starting in 2017. Those championships caused cisgender athletes — who identify with the gender assigned to them at birth — to sue in federal court. This week, a federal judge tossed that suit on procedural grounds.

A mad legislative scramble

While the issue was on the House floor, Democrats filed a flurry of amendments in an attempt to narrow the scope of the measure. But the Republican majority rejected them all — a total of 18 amendments.

Republicans did not allow the consideration of most of those amendments because leadership only allotted about an hour and a half for debate and questions. Once that time expired, Sprowls abruptly cut off the Democrats from proposing amendments to Tuck’s proposal.

Democrats were furious about the Republican moves to jam the bill through the process.

“It’s clear that Republican House members do not care about trans kids,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said in a text message minutes after the House passed Tuck’s amendment.

As the House wrangled over the issue, the Senate’s bill sponsor, Sen. Travis Hutson, told the Herald/Times he was gauging support for the transgender language in the Republican-dominated Senate.

And Democrats were preparing to fight.

“We in the Senate pride ourselves in being the grown ups and following procedure,” Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, said in an interview. “Unfortunately, a lot of things that happen in the Legislature are negotiated in exchange for other things, and it makes a mockery of this process.”

But Taddeo said it’s “completely disgusting” to see the process work in favor of “something so hateful and controversial.”

Senate Democrats earlier this month had rejoiced the apparent death of a Senate version of the transgender sports bill in the chamber. Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, at one point tweeted: “Ding dong the witch is dead. RIP transgender bill!”

On Wednesday, Cruz lamented the bill’s revival in a text message: “Never underestimate the power of a Witches dark magic.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Kelli Stargel, a powerful Republican who sponsored the Senate’s transgender bill, said last week that the Senate may not have time for her bill because she was too busy working to craft the state’s $100 billion budget.

“I believe Florida should protect the ability of girls and women to safely participate in athletics, and I think there is consensus among my colleagues surrounding that underlying policy objective,” Stargel said. “We want to get there in a manner that respects the inherent dignity of each person.”

Democrats have speculated that threats from the National Collegiate Athletic Association to pull championships from states that pass transgender athlete bans might also have made Senate Republicans uneasy about the legislation. Republicans in the Legislature have strenuously denied this.

Now the ban is being rushed through the Legislature in the final days of session through an education bill stuffed with policy changes, including language from a Senate bill that would allow parents to have their children repeat a grade next academic year to recover from pandemic-induced learning losses.

The 65-page bill, at its core, is meant to create more avenues to authorize charters and enter into contracts for their operation, beyond local school districts sponsoring. It would give public colleges and universities the power to approve charter schools, something Republican lawmakers tried and failed to push last session.

McClain told House members on Wednesday that the charter school control provisions would “create high-paying, high-wage jobs that lead to economic security for our children,” and he also tried to limit school board term limits to eight consecutive years.

But the Senate said no. Hutson said there were not enough votes in the chamber to support term limits.

When it came to a ban on transgender kids, Democrats worry, the story may be different.