DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for Florida teachers and principals

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Tallahassee Democrat via AP

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing $1,000 bonuses for public school teachers and principals, to be paid for out of federal COVID-19 funds.

The 42-year-old governor also said Wednesday he would get his coronavirus vaccination this week, having recently qualified after he lowered the age of eligibility to 40.

The $216 million teacher bonus plan, announced at a press conference in Palm Harbor, would be on top of the governor’s proposed $3,000 bonuses for teachers who have completed civics training.

If approved by the Legislature, the bonuses, which would go out to 3,600 principals and 180,000 teachers at K-12 public schools in Florida, would be paid out of the ESSER Fund, part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the federal CARES Act passed last year.

DeSantis and state education commissioner Richard Corcoran also said funding for online learning from home would return to normal for the upcoming school year, after having been boosted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about whether he would be getting the shot soon, DeSantis said, “I became eligible on Monday. I haven’t had it yet, but I’m planning on doing it this week.”

But, he added, he wasn’t sure if he would get the shot on camera.

“If you guys want a gun show, maybe we could do it, but probably better off not,” he joked about rolling up his sleeve. “We’re looking forward to do it.”

DeSantis said he would follow former President Trump’s lead in getting his vaccination off-camera if he decides not to publicize it.

Many public officials have gotten their shots on camera to promote the vaccines to their constituents, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, President Biden and all the living former presidents except for Trump.

Trump reportedly was vaccinated in January but did not make it public. Trump’s inoculation was finally revealed by Axios in early March, shortly after he finally told supporters at CPAC in Orlando, “Everybody, go get your shot.”

DeSantis also said he would issue an order banning “vaccination passports” in Florida and urged the Legislature to formalize it. It was unclear how such a ban might be compatible with potential vaccination passport requirements that could be mandated by nationwide industries.1/4 1/4

On Monday, vaccine eligibility will drop to age to 18 and above, as well as 16- and 17-year-olds with parental approval.

“It’ll probably be a little bit of a rush,” DeSantis said.

But, he added, “it will probably start to be pretty soft as we get into the middle of April. … So I think the message for folks, certainly the vulnerable folks … is this something that’s available and safe. I think it’s been very effective.”