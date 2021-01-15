Call to arms to confront Florida Capitol protesters cited in arrest of Tallahassee man

As Florida law-enforcement officials gear up for potential violent protests over the weekend, federal prosecutors on Friday said they have “averted a crisis” by arresting a man who issued a call to arms to violently confront protesters at Florida’s Capitol.

The FBI has warned state and local officials about unrest between now and Inauguration Day, a potential spillover from last week’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Although authorities have said they are not aware of any imminent threat toward the state capitol in Tallahassee, the arrest on Friday serves as a reminder of the potential violence that could unfold as political tensions run high nationwide.

U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe, a Trump appointee, announced Friday that Daniel Alan Baker was arrested on federal charges after issuing a call to arms for a violent attack on protesters on Sunday. Baker, a disgraced former U.S. Army soldier, identifies as a “hard-core leftist,” according to the criminal complaint filed by Keefe’s office.

“Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped,” Keefe said in a news release.

The arrest came as Florida law-enforcement agencies are bolstering security measures after the FBI put them on notice about calls for “storming” government buildings” in extreme right-wing online forums.

Tallahassee officials have closed City Hall and the county courthouse, which sit across the street from the Capitol building, to use in preparation for violent demonstrations. The city police department will be “fully staffed” through early next week, and as a precaution, the city canceled its annual Martin Luther King Day parade downtown on Monday.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson urged Capitol employees to work remotely on Sunday because of “very likely” protests. House Speaker Chris Sprowls has also told staff to stay home Sunday.

On alert for possible unrest, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which oversees Capitol police, has monitored the “national situation” throughout the week and has been working closely with federal, state and local officials to implement security measures, said FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not made a formal request to activate the Florida National Guard to the state capitol, but troops are on standby, Florida National Guard spokesman Will Manley told the Herald/Times on Friday.

Tallahassee City Mayor John Dailey on Friday asked DeSantis for help ahead of the weekend.

“Governor DeSantis, on behalf of residents and law enforcement in the capital city, I am asking you to do what only you have the power to do — call up and deploy Florida’s National Guard troops now,” Dailey said at a press conference.

DeSantis has not responded to Dailey’s request, and has not said much about the federal warning except to say the state would be prepared if protests take place.

“If anything is disorderly, we’re going to act very quickly. If there’s any type of disorder, we’ll have reinforcement there,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

Within local GOP circles, there is no active chatter about planned violent protests.

“None of the groups I’m involved in or interact with have anything planned. I have heard of nothing, but the rumors around town,” said Evan Power, the chairman of the Republican Party of Leon County, which includes Tallahassee.

A Herald/Times review of several Florida pro-Trump Facebook groups show no calls for gatherings at the state capitol in the coming days, although group members continue to fume by sharing far-right conspiracy theories about the election and call for vengeance for those who go against Trump.

“Time to punish the Republicans and Democrats who voted to impeach President Trump today,” one user wrote Wednesday, when Trump was impeached for the second time for inciting a violent insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI warning about possible unrest came five days after a pro-Trump mob swarmed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote. The riot led to the deaths of five people and spurred Democrats to call for the president’s removal from office. President-Elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, with heightened security measures.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the FBI bulletin read. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

On Wednesday, the FBI hosted a conference call with dozens of law enforcement agencies from Tallahassee to Miami where security information was shared on preparedness for possible unrest.

“We do not have any specific intelligence,” Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told city commissioners on Wednesday. “But the national narrative is going around, and we are preparing and planning for that as well.”

“We have no specifics for our capitol or for Tallahassee,” he added.