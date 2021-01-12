Florida legislators warned to avoid Capitol on Sunday as precaution against protests

View of the The Capitol Complex from the Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the intersection of N. Monroe St and Apalachee Pkwy, across from the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on Monday, December 14, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Senate President Wilton Simpson, one of the most powerful Republicans in the state, had a message for Florida’s senators Tuesday: stay away from the Capitol this weekend.

Right-wing election protests — or worse — could come to state Capitols across the country in the coming days, authorities have warned. Many of those planning to participate in these events support the fallacy that President Donald Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him. A Trump-supporting mob of hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, which resulted in five deaths, including that of a police officer.

“It is...very likely that we will have protesters gathering outside the Capitol this Sunday, January 17th,” Simpson wrote to his Senate colleagues and their staff. “Out of an abundance of caution, I am requesting that staff work remotely this Sunday, rather than traveling to the Capitol Complex.”

The Herald/Times reported Monday on an online call for “an armed march on Capitol Hill & all state capitols” set for Jan. 17. It appears Florida leaders saw the same flier.

Jenna Sarkissian, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Chris Sprowls, said in a statement that “The Sergeant at Arms has been in contact with Capitol Police regarding graphics being circulated online that call for storming all state capitol buildings ‪at noon on Sunday, Jan. 17.”

Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, has also told staff to stay home Sunday, but he did not send out a letter, Sarkissian said.

Both the Senate and the House have increased security measures in recent days. Simpson’s letter noted that his office has made “significant enhancements to the physical security of the Senate. But he said those upgrades are confidential. And the House has trained its members on an active shooter scenario, Sarkissian said.