Florida doesn’t track how many of its teachers are carrying guns

On March 24, 2018, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the scene of a mass shooting Feb. 14, 2018, were joined by more than 800,000 people as they march in a nationwide protest demanding sensible gun control laws. Many of the students do not want their teachers to be armed. On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that allows teachers to be armed in classrooms of public schools in the state. TNS

Since Florida state lawmakers created a program that first allowed school staff to be armed, and then expanded it earlier this year to allow classroom teachers to participate, 1,084 of these “guardians” have been assigned to schools across the state. That number also includes staff that districts have hired solely as security staff, as well as private security officers that districts can contract.

But what the state doesn’t track is how many of those 1,084 are classroom teachers who have elected to carry a gun on campus, said Damien Kelly, director of the Office of Safe Schools in a presentation to the Senate Education Committee on Monday.

“That’s not data that we ask (districts),” Kelly said. “We don’t ask for any identifying information at all.”

Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, then asked if that was a number he could eventually provide to lawmakers. They are meeting in Tallahassee this week as part of the early committee meetings that lead up to the 2020 legislative session, which officially starts in January.

“Yes sir, we can get that,” Kelly replied.

According to Kelly, 11 districts have said they would like the option to arm instructional staff through the “Guardian” Program, created after the February 2018 Parkland shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 more injured. But of those 11, Kelly said he was unsure of how many have chosen to go through the process to implement it, which would mean allowing teachers to volunteer for screening and training through their local sheriff’s office.

Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, who chairs the committee and who sponsored the bill that allowed teachers to carry guns, said he’s not bothered by the lack of clarity on the numbers of teachers and districts participating in the Guardian program because it’s not required in law.

“I think that’s less important,” he told reporters after the meeting. “The public may want to know as to how many teachers are we arming but the truth of it is the entire idea behind this is really more of the air marshal concept where you have a person who is trained and responsible at the school.”

Monday’s presentation was part of a series of slideshows shown to state senators by Department of Education officials on the topic of school safety. Jacob Oliva, chancellor of the division of public schools, also spoke before lawmakers and said that Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran will be asking the Legislature for $100 million in per-student funding for mental health services at schools, which is a $25 million increase over this year’s budget.

Oliva said the state has begun training teachers to recognize students experiencing mental health or substance abuse problems, which was mandated by the post-Parkland legislation. However, it could take several years to complete training for all school staff — while those still waiting are taking introductory online courses on the same topic, he said.

“We haven’t arrived,” Oliva said. “We still have work to do.”