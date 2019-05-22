Lots of important Floridians going to Israel with DeSantis, but details still sketchy

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs education bill that creates a new private school voucher Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came to a Seventh-day Adventist school in Miami Gardens to sign a bill into law creating 18,000 publicly funded vouchers for low-income families to send children to private schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came to a Seventh-day Adventist school in Miami Gardens to sign a bill into law creating 18,000 publicly funded vouchers for low-income families to send children to private schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet won’t be traveling alone when they visit Israel later this week. They’ll be accompanied by nearly 100 people, including a cadre of top lobbyists and executives representing some of the state’s largest business interests.

Some of those attending include: Eric Silagy, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light; Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce; Margy Grant, the CEO of Florida Realtors and Scott Ross, a lobbyist for a long list of school districts, companies and the Israeli-American Coalition for Action. Notably, Ross was also considered a finalist for DeSantis’ chief of staff during the transition.

The week-long trip, which has been short on details until DeSantis’ office issued some Wednesday, will include an official meeting of the Florida Cabinet, DeSantis’ signing of a bill prohibiting anti-Semitism, as well as a packed schedule of meetings with Israeli institutions and businesses. DeSantis will be featured as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Israel-American business summit, according to the governor’s office.

But the Cabinet meeting, held more than 6,600 miles away from its usual taxpayer-financed space in the Capitol, has prompted questions about Florida’s public meetings law. It requires regular members of the public, not just VIPs, to be allowed to view the meeting and offer comments. Officials with the state’s public television station, the Florida Channel, told the News Service of Florida that they would be on the trip and broadcasting “as much as we can.”

In addition to the governor, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried and six state legislators will be attending, as well as Broward County Mayor Marc Bogen. The six lawmakers are Sen. Wilton Simpson of Tribly and his wife, Rep. Chris Sprowls of Palm Harbor, Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation, Rep. Joseph Geller of Aventura, Rep. Chip LaMarca of Fort Lauderdale and Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay.

A more detailed itinerary has yet to be released, though Geller said it is “extremely busy.” He noted that attendees were not allowed to discuss the group’s specific plans because of security.

“This is meeting upon meeting upon meeting, starting at 7:30 in the morning and going late into the night,” he said. “I’m very excited about the trip because I think it’ll do some good. I think it’ll help our state, it’ll attract business here.”

But there are obvious concerns about perception. Ron Book, a prominent Tallahassee lobbyist who is the father of Sen. Lauren Book, said he is flying to Israel separately on the last day of the state mission, along with the senator’s husband and children for an extended visit on “personal time.”

“I try not to mix my stuff with her stuff,” he said. “I’m not going to the mission.”

Fried, who is listed as bringing her boyfriend Jake Bergmann, a former CEO of medical marijuana company Surterra, has said she would be embarking to Israel ahead of the rest of the group. While most attendees will be leaving Saturday, she promised to complete her own trade mission first with meetings related to medical marijuana and blue-green algae research, for example, and join with the rest of the group as they arrive.

Patronis, for his part, will be focusing on “Holocaust restitution” to “bolster our efforts to unite Holocaust survivors or their heirs with unclaimed property here in Florida,” according to spokeswoman Katie Strickland.

The entourage also includes several leaders of Zionist groups, like Morton Klein of the Zionist Organization of America, which advocate for Israel as a Jewish homeland and have taken hard lines against Palestinian groups. While in Congress, DeSantis was a staunch backer of Israel and a leader in the successful push to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a move criticized by some for further stoking the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The issues of supporting Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, have become more divisive in American politics as of late than any period in recent memory. A 2018 Pew Research Center report found that the partisan divide over sympathies for Israel versus Palestine is now wider than any point since 1978.

The trip, which will include stops in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, promises to have a focus on higher education, as more than 20 representatives from Florida’s universities and colleges are listed as attendees. Many of them expect to sign “memorandums of understanding,” or formal agreements, with Israeli institutions for research partnerships. Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg, University of South Florida Dean Charles Adams, Miami-Dade College Executive Vice President Lenore Rodicio and University of Miami professor Enrique Ginzburg are among those preparing for the trip.

Rodicio, of Miami-Dade College, for example, is scheduled to sign agreements with two Israeli universities and meet with two more, as well as sit down with technology company Cyberbit to expand opportunities at the school’s cybersecurity center, according to college spokesman Juan Mendieta.

Another aspect of the trip that remains murky is the cost. State leaders’ offices either did not respond to questions asking for an estimate of the trip’s expenses for the state, or said they could not provide a number at this time.

Many of the non-elected officials will be responsible for paying their own way, while Geller said his portion, which he estimated will be $3,000 to $4,000, was being covered by the Legislature’s travel funds. A spokesman for Fried said her portion was being paid out of the Department of Agriculture’s marketing dollars.

Lauren Schenone, spokeswoman for the attorney general, said Moody’s flight is being paid for out of private funds through Enterprise Florida, the state’s job-creation organization that counts many of the state’s largest corporations as investors

Former Gov. Rick Scott took three official trips to Israel during his eight-year tenure.