DeSantis reverses Scott’s appointment of Bradenton developer Carlos Beruff to FWC board

It hasn’t been two weeks since Gov. Ron DeSantis took the reins over from former Gov. Rick Scott, but he’s already made it clear that their styles aren’t the same.
With his final act as governor, Scott appointed more than 70 people to a wide array of boards across the state, in a move that angered DeSantis. Included in that last-minute move was the appointment of Bradenton developer Carlos Beruff to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, which raised eyebrows at the time.
DeSantis made good on a promise to “definitely rescind” at least a few of those appointments in a letter to Florida Senate President Bill Galvano Friday afternoon.
“I am writing you to inform you that I have retracted the following appointments made on January 5 and 7, 2019, that require Senate confirmation,” DeSantis wrote.
Beruff’s was one of the 46 names included in the letter, according to a release from the governor’s press office. Mark Goodson’s appointment to the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees was also revoked. DeSantis’ retractions, however, only apply to the ones that were still pending confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Scott, now a U.S. Senator, told the Tampa Bay Times that he hoped DeSantis would keep them but said the newly-sworn governor has the right to choose his own appointments. In transition discussions, DeSantis’ team reportedly asked Scott to refrain from last-minute picks.
“I agree many of these individuals are outstanding citizens who are experts in their respective fields,” DeSantis said. “I thank these individuals for their willingness to serve our state. They will be afforded every consideration as my office re-opens this application process to fill these critical appointment vacancies.”
