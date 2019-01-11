Gov. DeSantis’ plane has to make emergency landing while en route to South Florida

A state airplane carrying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a mechanical problem and was forced to make an emergency landing in St. Petersburg while en route to Fort Lauderdale early Friday afternoon.
DeSantis, who was on the way to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for a press conference, was unharmed, his office said.
“Everyone is safe on the ground,” spokesman Dave Vasquez said.
Vasquez could not say what went wrong with the plane or where it landed.
The plane, a twin prop Beechcraft King Air, is operated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which referred questions to the governor’s office. The plane became state property as part of a drug seizure.
Attorney General Ashley Moody, DeSantis’ chief of staff, Shane Strum, and three members of the governor’s executive staff were on board.
DeSantis was on his way to a press conference where he is expected to announce that he is suspending and replacing Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
The emergency stop was expected to delay the event by 90 minutes, his office said.
