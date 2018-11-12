About 150 hurricane victims were allowed to vote by email. That’s against Florida law.

After Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle in October, the top elections official in Bay County allowed about 150 displaced voters to cast ballots by email, even though there is no provision that allows for it in state law.
Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen defended that decision vigorously Monday, noting the mass devastation that rocked the coastal county one month ago.
“You did not go through what we went through,” he said, describing areas that were shut off by law enforcement and people barred from returning to their homes. “If some are unhappy we did so well up here, I don’t know what to tell them. We sure had an opportunity to not do well, I can tell you that much.”
Andersen said that all of those ballots were verified by signature, and that he made the decision to allow voters to scan and email in their ballots to his office for those who were “displaced.” He declined to elaborate on exactly how his office verified displacement in every case.
“When devastation happens, leaders rise to the top and make decisions,” he said. “I will not change my mind on this, not for these voters.”
“Nobody would even be visiting anyone if the race wasn’t this close,” he added. “It’s the nature of the beast.”
Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order filed Oct. 18 that allowed elections supervisors in eight hurricane-hit counties — Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty and Washington — to extend early voting days and designate more early voting locations, among other measures meant to lessen the storm’s impact on voting.
But it did not allow for votes to be returned by email or fax.
“Voting by fax or email is not an option under the Executive Order,” the Florida Department of State stated in a news release that accompanied Scott’s order. “In the hardest hit areas, communication via phone, fax and email remains challenging and would be an unreliable method for returning ballots. Additionally, past attempts by other states to allow voters impacted by natural disasters to fax or email ballots have been rife with issues.”
But Andersen contended that when the order was written, “no one knew the amount [of damage]” that would still linger weeks after the storm.
“That’s why the decision was made to move in that direction,” he said. “You need to put yourself in the hurricane category and condition where we have food, water and basic shelter because that’s still all we have basically in Bay County.”
He said he had informed the Department of State about halfway through mega-voting that he intended to accept some ballots submitted by email.
A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We did what we could. I’m sure I’m not the only county,” Andersen added, though he declined to name any others. “I know there were a lot of displaced voters.”
Carol Rudd, supervisor of elections for Republican-leaning Washington County, said her office did not receive e-mailed ballots from those displaced by the hurricane.
Even if election officials there had gotten emailed ballots from those who were not overseas, Rudd said, they would not have accepted them: ”We were going according to the order,” she said.
Andersen previously told a local television news station Friday that 147 displaced voters had sent ballots to his office via email, and that voters were required to sign an oath and verify their identification, according to WJHG.
“Anyone that feels in the devastation that we experienced and the categories or the limitations that we had on our citizens of Bay County, if you want to turn around and take these votes away from voters because it’s not the normal prescribed issue, I would just say you ought to be ashamed of yourselves because what we did is take care of voters,” Andersen said.
There are about 200,000 voters in the affected counties, out of a statewide total of more than 13 million registered voters.
