Gillum’s ticket to ‘Hamilton’ came from undercover FBI agent, new documents show

Undercover FBI agents were the ones who gave Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum a ticket to the Broadway show “Hamilton” during a trip to New York City in 2016, according to a trove of records given to the ethics commission and released to the public Tuesday.

Text messages between Gillum and former lobbyist Adam Corey, who arranged outings with undercover agents looking into city government corruption, were among more than 100 pages of records Corey gave the ethics commission, which is investigating trips to Costa Rica and New York that Gillum took in 2016.

Corey’s lawyer, Adam Kise, released the records Tuesday, just two weeks before the election, because the state ethics commission issued a subpoena for the records last week.

The text messages show that, contrary to what Gillum’s campaign has said, Gillum knew the tickets came from “Mike Miller,” who was an FBI agent posing as a developer during an investigation into corruption.

“Mike Miller and the crew have tickets for us for Hamilton tonight at 8 p.m.,” Corey texted Gillum on Aug. 10, 2016.

“Awesome news about Hamilton,” Gillum replied, according to the records.

The texts appear to refute what Gillum’s campaign said just days after his unlikely win in the Democratic primary for Florida governor.

The campaign said in a Sept. 4 press release that Gillum’s brother, Marcus, gave him the ticket.

“After the trip, Mayor Gillum learned Marcus Gillum had obtained that ticket in a swap with Adam Corey for a concert ticket,” the campaign said.

These are photos from the controversial New York City trip. At bottom left, Andrew Gillum poses with Adam Corey and his brother, Marcus. Special to the Times/Herald

Questions about Gillum’s trip to New York have dogged the candidate since the primary, with his Republican opponent, former Congressman Ron DeSantis, repeatedly linking Gillum to the FBI probe.

During Sunday’s debate, DeSantis asked Gillum about the tickets.

“Did you pay for the Hamilton tickets?” DeSantis asked.

Gillum avoided directly answering the question.

“First of all, I am a grown man,” Gillum replied. “My wife and I take vacations and we pay for our own vacations ... I don’t take free trips from anybody. I’m a hard-working person, I know that may not fit your description of what you think people like me do, but I’ve worked hard for everything that I’ve gotten in my life.”

Gillum and Corey have known each other since college, and the two were friends until last year, when Gillum said he wasn’t speaking to him any more.

Kise said Corey was issued a subpoena for records on Oct. 15. The ethics complaint was filed against Gillum in June, and Gillum met with investigators in early September.

Kise wrote that Corey was releasing the records Tuesday because they were going to become public anyway.

“As reflected by those records, no criminal activity took place,” Kise wrote. “Mr. Corey seeks, as he has sought in the past, to remove himself from the center of rampant and untoward speculation. Hopefully, disclosure of the actual facts will now permit him to do so, and to move forward with his life and career.”

Times/Herald staff writer Steve Contorno contributed to this report.