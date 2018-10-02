In Sarasota campaign stop, Gillum says he has a plan for taking on red tide

Democratic gubernatorial Andrew Gillum outlined a three-point plan to address red tide during a Tuesday afternoon campaign stop in Sarasota.

The Tallahassee mayor echoed the sentiment of scientific research directed at solving Florida’s algae bloom problem when he said the issue won’t be fixed overnight. However, he said bringing scientists to the table in Tallahassee, properly handling Florida’s growth and holding large corporations accountable for their pollution are key factors.

“Through that, and over the course of time with some important infrastructural investments around pollution mitigation — reducing the level of nitrates and phosphorous that’s contributing to a lot of these contaminants — I believe we’ll be able to wrangle this issue and hopefully when we’re talking about this issue several years from now, we’re not dealing with the kind of environmental degradation we’ve seen prevail over these last 20-plus years,” Gillum said.

Gillum said his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott have voted for or enacted policies that stripped away regulations protecting Florida’s water. Their recent individual calls for more funding and more regulation, he said, are too little, too late.

“We cannot allow Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis to become election year environmentalists,” he said to a crowd of about 300 supporters. “We’re not interested in that. They have had the opportunity, in my opponent’s case, for years to do right by the state of Florida. In the case of Gov. Rick Scott, he’s had eight years.”

In recent weeks, Scott has authorized an increase in funding for toxic algae research and response, but has been criticized for his shift after he slashed the budget of five regional water management districts, got rid of Florida’s growth management agency and railed against strict federal water quality rules as governor.

DeSantis revealed his own environmental plan three weeks ago, which includes forming a red tide task force dedicated to studying the algae bloom that now exists on all of Florida’s Gulf coast and along part of Atlantic coast; and banning fracking in his early days as governor. While DeSantis was lambasted by Big Sugar corporations during the primary, his congressional voting record includes voting with fellow Republicans to cut the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding by $108 million and cosponsoring a legislation that prevented federal oversight of waterways.

In his speech, Gillum emphasized the strong link between Florida’s economy and the environment.

“The future of this state very much so depends on what we do to protect our green environment,” Gillum said. “It depends on the businesses that have sprung up all around this area that depend on the tourism and the eco-tourism that helps to power the state of Florida.”

That focus on a green environment includes looking at greener methods of travel, Gillum said, bashing Scott for refusing the Obama administration’s $2.4 billion offer to construct a bullet train from along the I-4 corridor. He also targeted DeSantis’ transportation plan for not embracing multi-modal forms of transportation

“I don’t have anything in common with Donald Trump, but I can tell you this: If Donald Trump tries to send me $2 billion to build a high-speed rail, I’m going to take it because it is in the best interest of the people and the state of Florida,” Gillum said.

Noticeably absent from Gillum’s talk was any significant mention of how he would secure funding for his plans, which include raising the state corporate income tax. DeSantis, on the other hand, has vowed not to raise taxes in the state.

The campaign stop came just one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Gillum’s campaign, as well as nearly 20 other Democrats, including Rep. Margaret Good, who is running for re-election to the Florida House against Ray Pilon. Good said the endorsement gives her campaign a major boost.

“I’m honored to have President Obama’s endorsement,” said Good, who introduced Gillum on Tuesday. “I think what in his quote about supporting candidates that are for something really resonates with the voters of Florida and the voters of District 72.”

For Gillum’s supporters, his words were exactly what they wanted to hear. Siesta Key resident Kimmy Mooney said she lives so close to the beach that she can smell the dead fish in her bedroom and has had to flee her home twice when the stench became unbearable.

Mooney said she is “absolutely satisfied” by Gillum’s plans to address red tide and other algae problems but noted that, “it’s on the general public to only use organic fertilizer and check their septic tanks.”

Eve Yearwood attended the campaign event, as well, and said she supports Gillum’s approach to take action, instead of just funding more research.

“There are so many studies. We need to finally address the problem,” she said. “We don’t need more research, we need to see action.”