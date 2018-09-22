Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis stresses ‘Three E’s’ at Manatee rally

In a Saturday afternoon campaign stop, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis rallied local Republicans by denouncing his Democratic opponent and promising to keep Florida moving forward.
The Trump-endorsed candidate attended a rally hosted by Dolphin Aviation in southern Manatee County. Hundreds filed into the local flight school to hear from local Republican candidates who called on guests to not only vote but to contribute to campaigns with donations and volunteer work.
Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, took the podium first, criticizing the left and the media for giving President Donald Trump and Judge Brett Kavanaugh a hard time in Washington.
“If you didn’t think we have a cultural war for America going on, all you have to do is look at what’s happening with Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing,” Gruters said to the crowd. “It’s got to make you absolutely sick to see this at the last minute. Listen, everybody deserves the time of day to be heard. What you can’t do is wait until the last minute to inflict the most damage possible.”
Gruters said he believes the national media’s attacks on the president have brought the Republican base together in an attempt to push back. Elected Manatee officials agreed that the push goes beyond voting.
Manatee School Board Chairman Scott Hopes took to the podium to urge Republicans to vote for him and to back him up with support by providing public comment at school board meetings. Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who led chants of DeSantis’ name, said all of Florida’s counties are in this together.
“Florida needs to keep its growth going. We can’t let a socialist come into our state,” Baugh said, referring to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who champions a progressive agenda.
Gruters said the race that will decide Florida’s next governor comes down to the three E’s — economy, education and environment.
DeSantis came out swinging against Gillum as soon as he took the stage, equating his opponent to other progressive names such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He also highlighted an FBI investigation that the Gillum campaign can’t seem to shake.
The former congressman filled the crowd in on the background of the investigation, explaining that Gillum traveled to Costa Rica with undercover FBI agents that were posing as contractors. When asked about his expenses during the trip, Gillum produced a bank statement detailing a $400 ATM withdrawal.
“He said that’s the $400 I paid for my four nights in a luxury Costa Rica villa, and I just think to myself, ‘I can’t even get the Days Inn for four nights for $400,’ so either this guy can really stretch a dollar or he ain’t being honest with you. I don’t know which one it is,” DeSantis said.
Gillum has previously denied being a target in the investigation.
Another key talking point for DeSantis was keeping Florida’s taxes low, which he bashed Gillum for trying to raise.
“This is a guy who never met a tax he wouldn’t hike,” DeSantis said, alluding to Gillum’s voting record while he sat on Tallahassee’s city commission.
Toward the end of DeSantis’ speech, a protestor called on the candidate to return a $20,000 donation from a Republican activist who used racist language to describe former President Barack Obama. DeSantis sent back half of that donation months ago and says the other half was spent during the primary, though he vowed not to accept money from that donor again.
“Ron, when are you going to give back Steven Alembik’s racist $20,000 donation?” the man asked.
Event organizers quickly ushered the heckler out of the building while guests chanted “USA!” DeSantis took the interruption in stride and joked that he didn’t know George Soros paid people on the weekends. Before he wrapped up, the Republican stressed his dedication to clean water, creating jobs in Florida and strengthening the state’s education system.
Julie Brayd attended Saturday’s rally and said she was pleased with what she heard from DeSantis, calling him “exactly what Florida needs.”
“I truly believe he’ll keep Florida moving forward with jobs, low taxes and helping everyone be prosperous.”
Outside of the rally, Democratic Senate candidate Olivia Babis, who will go up against Gruters on Election Day, hoped to win folks over to the other side. Born without arms, she said her No. 1 priority is healthcare and accused Republicans of trying to get rid of affordable healthcare options in “underhanded ways.”
“It’s like this carrot was dangled in front of our faces and now they’re trying to take it away,” Babis said of Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Florida voters will choose their next governor on Election Day, Nov. 6.
