Buchanan introduces bill to increase federal protection amid record manatee deaths

As the record-breaking string of manatee deaths continues, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced new legislation aimed at protecting Manatee County’s namesake.

Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, wrote in June to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urging the agency to upgrade the manatees’ designation from “threatened” to “endangered,” enhancing the federal government’s ability to protect manatees and their habitat.

On Monday, Buchanan introduced the Manatee Protection Act, along with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee. Both Florida legislators said they feel it’s impossible to ignore this year’s devastating die-off.

“These mass deaths should alarm us all and incite us to take immediate action to protect these precious mammals. By adding the West Indian manatee to the ESA’s endangered list, we are ensuring that necessary steps are taken to prevent any more unnecessary deaths,” Soto said in a press release.

Over halfway through the year, Florida has already broken the record for manatee deaths. At least 890 manatees have already died, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, shattering the previous record set in 2013 when officials recorded 830 manatee deaths.

Environmentalists voiced strong support of the Manatee Protection Act.

“Manatee mortality has nearly tripled since last year, even though it’s just August,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, in a statement provided by Buchanan’s office. “The United States and Florida officials must reassess their management strategies and that work must start with a designation of manatees as endangered under federal law.”

“The tragic loss of nearly 20% of the Florida manatees’ East Coast population in six months alone confirms what a tragic mistake it was for manatees to be prematurely taken off the list of endangered species,” said Patrick Rose, an aquatic biologist and executive director of the Save the Manatee Club.

Buchanan also took a stand against the federal decision to remove manatees from the endangered species list in 2017. In his June letter to USFWS, he urged them to reverse that change. According to Buchanan’s spokesperson, the lawmaker has not received a response from USFWS officials.

“Manatees are beloved, iconic mammals in Florida,” Buchanan said in a statement. “This year’s record-breaking number of manatee deaths is staggering and extremely concerning, which is why upgrading their (endangered species) status is absolutely critical. We must do everything we can to protect these gentle giants and Florida’s official marine mammal.”

According to FWC, only 14 of Florida’s manatee deaths have occurred in Manatee County. The vast majority of the deaths have taken place on the East Coast. State officials say 316 manatee deaths occurred in Brevard County alone.

Buchanan and Soto’s bill needs to be approved by the House and Senate before it heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. Earlier this year, the House voted to approve another Buchanan measure that would provide $2 million to do more research to find a reason for the increase in manatee deaths.