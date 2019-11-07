Buchanan bill set to make animal cruelty a federal crime. It’s headed to Trump’s desk

Legislation that closes a crucial loophole in animal cruelty law is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk after the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan bill by unanimous vote Tuesday night.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, introduced by U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, and Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton, builds on legislation that was signed into law in 2010 that made it illegal to film and distribute “animal crushing” videos online.

But the actual act of cruelty, however, remained legal under federal law. PACT is set to turn these acts of torture into felonies regardless of whether a person films it or not. If convicted, an animal abuser would face fines and up to seven years in prison.

“The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting animals from cruelty is a top priority for me and I’m proud to work with Congressman Deutch on this important issue,” Buchanan said in a statement provided to the Bradenton Herald.

“This is common-sense, bipartisan legislation to bring some compassion to our animal laws,” Deutch added.

The House of Representatives passed the bill, which garnered more than 300 co-sponsors, on Oct. 22. Trump is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming weeks.