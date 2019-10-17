Buchanan, fellow Republicans want to censure Democrat leading impeachment inquiry

Joining with a host of fellow Republicans in Congress, Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Thursday that he supports a partisan resolution that would condemn and censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for “misleading the American people.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., introduced House Resolution 630 on Tuesday. It already has 160 co-sponsors, and none of them are Democrats.

The resolution asserts that Schiff — who has admitted that his given summary of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during a House Intelligence Committee meeting was partly parody — shared an “egregiously false and fabricated retelling” that brought “disrepute upon the House of Representatives.”

“House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff needs to be held accountable for his false and misleading statements about the impeachment investigation,” Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said in a tweet Thursday morning.

“The truth matters,” the seven-term congressman added.

In a statement to the Bradenton Herald, Buchanan made his feelings known on the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

“This type of crass political stunt is why Americans are so disillusioned with Washington,” he said. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi should stop trying to appease extremist members of her party and start working across the aisle to advance a bipartisan agenda that improves the lives of all Americans.”

Buchanan defended Trump in a Bradenton Town Hall meeting in September, as well, citing the president’s efforts to improve the U.S. economy and reduce unemployment as reasons why he shouldn’t be removed from office.

Co-sponsors of the resolution appear to feel similarly. Schiff’s actions “make a mockery of the impeachment process ... one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties,” the resolution reads.

The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Ethics, but House Democrats may make a motion to table its discussion. Of the three levels of discipline in Congress, censure is the middle tier — above a reprimand and below expulsion.

If the resolution were to pass, Schiff would be required to stand before the House while the speaker reads the resolution.