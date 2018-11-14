Live stream: Watch the Florida Priorities Summit
Some of Florida’s top leaders and decision-makers are gathered in Miami Wednesday to discuss and develop solutions to the most critical issues facing the state.
The Florida Priorities Summit, at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center, features experts from a wide array of backgrounds and focus on five areas: education, transportation, guns, environment and health care. The goal is to provide concrete policy recommendations to Florida’s newly elected officials.
The summit is the culminating event of the Florida Influencers Series. Over the past six months, a panel of 50 of Florida’s most prominent voices shared shared their ideas on how to address the state’s most pressing policy concerns and responded to questions from readers of the Miami Herald, Bradenton Herald and el Nuevo Herald.
A team of college journalists from around the state was invited to report from the summit.
Here’s the event lineup, which will be live streamed Wednesday:
9 a.m.: Election Shakeout: What 2018 means for 2019 and 2020
Conversation leader: David Smiley, Political Reporter, Miami Herald
Guests:
Marc Caputo, Reporter, Politico
Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter & Host “This Week in South Florida,” WPLG Local 10 News
Rachel Smolkin, Vice President & Executive Editor, CNN Politics
9:45 a.m.: What Florida Wants
Conversation leaders: Aminda Marqués Gonzalez, Executive Editor of the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and Bradenton Herald, and George Haj, Project Manager of the Florida Influencer Series
Guests:
Education | Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President & CEO, Children’s Services Council of Broward County
Environment | Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Society
Guns | Rhea Law, Chair, Florida Offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Transportation Infrastructure | Chris Caines, Executive Director, FIU Miami Urban Future Institute
Health Care | Victoria Kasdan, Executive Director, We Care Manatee
10:30 a.m.: Recount 2018: What Florida 2000 tells us about Florida 2018
Conversation leader: Amy Driscoll, Editor, Miami Herald; part of newsroom team that covered the 2000 recount
Guests:
Kendall Coffey, Attorney & Founding Member, Coffey Burlington; 2000 Gore Legal Team
Ed Pozzuoli, CEO, Tripp Scott; 2000 Bush Legal Team
Mark Seibel, Editor, Buzzfeed; Former Managing Editor, Miami Herald
11:10 a.m.: Guns: Keeping Florida Safe from Gun Violence
Conversation leader: Nadege Green, Reporter, WLRN
Guests:
Luther Campbell, Musician, Producer, Activist
Megan Hobson, Gun Violence Survivor
Jon Mills, Counsel, Boies Schiller Flexner
1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure
A conversation with: Jeff Brandes, State Senator, Florida Senate, and Kim Hart, Managing Editor, Axios
Smart Cities: Innovative Travel, 5G, and the Political Drive to Make It Happen
Conversation leader: Raul Moas, Miami Program Director, Knight Foundation
Guests:
Alex Buznego, Miami Market Manager, Ford Motor Company Autonomous Vehicle Business Team
Carlos Cruz-Casas, Assistant Director of Strategic Planning, Dept. of Transportation and Public Works, Miami-Dade County
Patrick Goddard, President & COO, Brightline
Marta Viciedo, Founding Partner, Urban Impact Lab
2:10 p.m.: Education: Raising the Bar for All
Conversation leader: Nicole Washington, Washington Education Strategies
Guests:
Anitere Flores, State Senator, Florida Senate
Fedrick Ingram, President, Florida Education Association
Tracy Wilson Mourning, Founder, Honey Shine Mentoring Program
Madeline Pumariega, Chancellor, Florida College System