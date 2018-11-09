What’s next for Florida? Join us for a post-election conversation

Some of Florida’s top leaders and decision-makers will gather in Miami next week to discuss and develop solutions to the most critical issues facing the state.
The Florida Priorities Summit, set to take place Nov. 14 at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center, will feature experts from a wide array of backgrounds and focus on five areas: education, transportation, guns, environment and health care. The goal is to provide concrete policy recommendations to Florida’s newly elected officials.
The summit is the culminating event of the Florida Influencers Series. Over the past six months, a panel of 50 of Florida’s most prominent voices shared shared their ideas on how to address the state’s most pressing policy concerns and responded to questions from readers of the Miami Herald, Bradenton Herald and el Nuevo Herald.
“For the past several months, our Influencer series has kept the news focus on issues that matter most to Floridians,” said Alex Villoch, the president and publisher of the Miami Herald. “Now we’re pleased to bring together some of the most important voices in Florida to have a respectful and engaging dialogue at this in-person event.”
Former Ambassador Nancy Brinker, the founder and chair of Susan G. Komen is slated to participate in the health care panel. Patrick Goddard, the president and COO of Brightline, and Alex Buznego, the Miami market manager for the Ford Motor Company’s autonomous vehicle business team, are set to join the discussion on infrastructure and transportation. And Tracy Wilson Mourning, the founder of the Honey Shine Mentoring Program, will take part in the education panel.
Developers Jorge Perez and David Martin will speak on an environment panel, along with wealth management CEO Marc Singer. And the event will feature a discussion with political reporters from the Herald, CNN, Politico and WPLG to discuss the elections and what they mean for Florida’s future.
And several of the Influencers will present their findings, including Rhea Law of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Cindy Arenberg Seltzer of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County; Chris Caines of FIU; Victoria Kasdan of We Care Manatee; and Julie Wraithmell of the Audubon Society.
Register for the Florida Priorities Summit here.
