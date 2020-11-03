Manatee County voters overwhelmingly pick Donald Trump for president in 2020 election

Donald Trump won by a landslide as Manatee County’s pick for the president of the United States in the 2020 General Election.

Trump, who was first elected in 2016, won about 123,316 votes, or 57.7 percent of the vote in Manatee County. Former Vice President Joe Biden earned 88,275 votes, or 41.3 percent, according to the unofficial election results from the Supervisor of Elections Office Tuesday night.

Trump won Manatee by 17 points in 2016 when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Local supporters rallied around Trump on Saturday with a Trump Train demonstration of cars that rode a 33-mile lap around the county to show support for the Republican president.