State attorney Ed Brodsky wins re-election, fighting off challenge from Betsy Young

State Attorney Ed Brodsky won re-election Tuesday, knocking down a challenge by Democrat Betsy Young to win another four years as the top prosecutor in 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

Brodsky, a Republican, took 279,995 votes, or 58.4% of the ballots cast, while Young took 199,623 votes, or 41.6% .

“I am incredibly honored. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties,” Brodsky said on Tuesday night. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to serve each and every citizen.”

He went on to say, “Even for those who didn’t vote for me, I will certainly strive to earn their trust and support.”

Brodsky was first elected state attorney in 2012 and later re-elected in 2016. He previously served under former State Attorney Earl Moreland as his second in command.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Tuesday night, he joined fellow Republicans at a watch party held at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.

A career prosecutor, Brodsky out-raised Young, collecting $240,962.16 in contributions and spending $201,290.85. Young raised $167,644 and spent $158,558.53.

Young was motivated to run because she said she was tired of watching Brodsky be more motivated by politics than public safety. She questioned many of the plea deals he offered to well-connected defendants during his tenure and promised to bring more accountability and transparency to the office.

But Brodsky touted a decline in the crime rate as his administration’s biggest accomplishment.