Have you voted yet, Manatee County? Here are your options in the final days of the election

With just two days to go until the 2020 general election concludes, voters are running out of time to make their voices heard at the polls.

As early voting in Manatee County neared its close on Sunday, 170,461 people, or more than 62% of registered voters, had cast ballots, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections office.

As of 3 p.m., 70,672 people in Manatee County had participated in early voting (41% of votes cast so far), and 99,969 people had voted by mail (59% of votes cast so far).

Republicans led the way in voter turnout, casting more than 77,600 ballots. Democrats followed with more than 55,700 ballots, and other voters accounted for more than 37,200 ballots.

Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett said on Saturday that turnout for this general election is on track to hit record levels.

The final wave of votes will come on Tuesday as residents head to one of the county’s 70 precincts to cast their ballots in person.

If you plan to vote on Election Day

For those who have not yet voted and did not request a mail-in-ballot, your last chance to participate in the election is at your designated polling place on Tuesday.

Manatee County residents can identify their designated Election Day polling place by performing a search on the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website at votemanatee.com or the Florida Division of Elections website at registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus.

Some polling places have changed for the general election, so it’s best to double-check.

Voters will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature in order to cast a ballot. If a voter does not have a valid photo ID, they will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot, which must be signed. If the signature matches the voter’s signature on file, the vote will be counted, according to the state elections office.

Health officials advise voters to wash hands before and after visiting a polling place, wear a face covering and bring along hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Voters can also bring their own black or blue ink pen to the polls.

Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot, according to the state elections office.

If you still have a vote-by-mail ballot

It is now too late to return vote-by-mail ballots via the postal service and ensure delivery by Election Day.

Voters who still have a vote-by-mail ballot should instead drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, on Monday or Tuesday. The drop-box is available 24 hours a day. The ballots must be received before the close of polls at 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

If you opted to vote by mail but have now decided that you would like to vote in-person, save your vote-by-mail ballot and bring it to your designated polling place on Election Day. The ballot will be nullified and you will be allowed to vote at the polling place (a valid photo ID with signature is required).

Voters who need further assistance can contact the Division of Elections’ toll-free voter assistance hotline at 1-866-308-6739 or the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-741-3823.