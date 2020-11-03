Michael Bennett wins third term as Manatee County supervisor of elections

In a repeat of a contest from 2012, Republican Michael S. Bennett has defeated Democratic challenger Charles N. Williams, Jr. to secure a third term as Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

Bennett received 136,656 votes, or about 65.7% of the ballots cast, and Williams received 71,516 votes, or 34.4%.

Bennett’s margin of victory this election nearly doubled that of the previous face-off between the two candidates in 2012, when Bennett defeated Williams by about 16 percentage points.

Bennett, a former state lawmaker, succeeded Robert Sweat when he won in 2012. He ran again unopposed in 2016.

This campaign cycle, Bennett promised a continuation of the service and careful budget management that the elections office has provided during his tenure in office. During that time period, the office has expanded vote-by-mail and early voting initiatives while scaling back on Election Day polling places.

Williams described himself as “an agent for change,” and said that he would seek to expand opportunities to vote with a focus on adding early voting sites and election day polling places.

Bennett also said that he would continue to expand early voting locations as suitable sites became available in the county.

Bennett outraised and outspent his opponent, according to campaign records. Bennett’s campaign contributions totaled $41,100 with expenditures of $34,862, while Williams raised $14,445 with expenditures of $10,826.