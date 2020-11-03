Shirley Groover Bryant beats two challengers to win re-election as Palmetto’s mayor

In a three-way face off for Palmetto mayor, incumbent Shirley Groover Bryant bested challengers Jonathan Davis and Charles Smith.

Bryant received 3,420 votes, or 59% of the ballots cast. Smith received 1,382 votes, or 23.9%., and Davis received 999 votes, or 17.2%.

Bryant led the way in Election Day votes, early voting and vote-by-mail ballots cast.

Bryant was first elected mayor in 2008, and this will be her fourth term in the position. The city has a strong mayor form of government where the mayor serves as a chief executive officer overseeing the city’s department heads.

Leading up to the election, Bryant promised continued expansion and improvement of Palmetto’s infrastructure and amenities, which includes ongoing plans to revitalize the city’s downtown district.

“I’m very excited that we received such a confirming vote. It says to me that the community would like to see us continue along in the same vein,” Bryant said. “They like the work that my staff and I are doing. And we’re looking forward to a lot of great projects in the next four years.”

Bryant said some of upcoming progress includes breaking ground on a new swimming pool at Lincoln Park in November as well as a new headquarters for the Palmetto Police Department and intersection safety improvements.

“We’ll also be continuing to upgrade and redevelop all of our city parks,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s challengers both brought their own experience in local government.

Davis is a current member of the Palmetto City Commission and former vice mayor, and Smith is a past vice mayor and member of the city’s commission, as well as a former Manatee County commissioner.

According to election records, Bryant has campaign contributions of $21,257 with expenditures of $16,804. Smith had campaign contributions of $19,050 with expenditures of $7,067, and Davis had campaign contributions of $3,725 with expenditures of $3,438.