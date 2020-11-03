Jones wins seat on Palmetto City Commission

Sheldon Jones has won a three-way race for an at-large seat on Palmetto city commission over rivals Alice Kaddatz and Matt Kezar.

Jones received 2,249 votes, or 40.9% of the ballots cast. Kezar received 2,027 votes, or 36.9%, and Kaddatz received 1,217 votes, or 22.2%.

Jones won a sizable margin of mail ballot votes, while Kezar had very slight vote advantages in early voting Election Day votes.

Jones ran a campaign with a three-tiered focus on government accountability, small business development and infrastructure improvement in Palmetto.

A mail carrier and union representative, Jones said that he has the people skills and budget sense necessary to get things done on the city commission.

Jones raised $11,001 in contributions with expenditures of $10,335, Kaddatz raised $900 in contributions with expenditures of $799. Kezar raised $18,465 in contributions including a boost of more than $6,600 in the final stretch of the race, and his expenditures were $9,552.