Veteran politician Jim Boyd wins seat in Florida Senate

Republican Jim Boyd defeated Democrat Anthony “Tony” Eldon in the race to fill Senate President Bill Galvano’s seat in the Florida Legislature.

Boyd received 189,476 votes, or 61.1% of the ballots cast, and Eldon received 120,470 votes, or 38.9%.

In Manatee County, Boyd garnered the most votes on Election Day, during early voting and in vote-by-mail ballots, though the candidates were separated by less than 900 votes in the vote-by-mail category.

The District 21 Seat represents Manatee County and portions of Hillsborough County. Galvano has held the position since 2012 and could not run for reelection due to term limits.

Boyd, 64, is a Bradenton native and CEO of Boyd Insurance and Investment Services and a former mayor of Palmetto. Boyd previously served in the Florida House from 2010 to 2018, where he focused on lowering taxes, limited spending and combating the state’s opioid problem.

This campaign season, he vowed to bring a similar agenda to the Senate. Boyd told the Bradenton Herald he would seek to manage an expected deficit in the state budget, help shape Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and continue fighting opioid use with preventative education.

Eldon, a political activist, business owner and teacher at Buffalo Creek Middle School in Parrish, ran a campaign focused on healthcare, education and bringing reform to law enforcement. Eldon was highly critical of Florida Republicans’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, which he said cost lives.

Eldon was a late replacement for Amanda Linton, who dropped out of the race to relocate with her family.

Boyd drastically outraised and outspent Eldon in the race, according to election records. Boyd’s campaign had over $420,000 in contributions with more than $300,000 in expenditures, while Eldon’s campaign had over $22,000 in contributions with over $10,000 in expenditures.