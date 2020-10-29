Trump calls Biden, socialism the biggest threats to America in Tampa campaign stop

President Trump holds a rally in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa October 29. ttompkins@bradenton.com

In one of his final campaign stops before Election Day, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Tampa, stoking fear and claims of a “socialist agenda” that would take over Washington if Vice President Joe Biden is elected.

“This election is a choice between the American dream and a socialist nightmare. This would be a very, very large version of Venezuela and this can happen if they get in,” Trump said, speaking to a crowd of thousands of people Thursday afternoon outside Raymond James Stadium.

“As long as I’m president, America will never be a socialist country, this election will decide whether our children are condemned to the misery of socialism or if they’re able to inherit the American dream,” he continued.

In a wide-ranging speech, Trump also boasted about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, shared unfounded conspiracy theories about Biden’s family and bragged about the latest economic growth and unemployment numbers.

“Thanks to our policies, America is experiencing the biggest, fastest recovery,” said Trump. “We’ve got the fastest job growth in the history of our country.”

Trump also appeared to downplay COVID-19’s mortality rate. As of Thursday, the virus has killed more than 228,000 Americans.

“If I can get better, anybody can get better,” said Trump, who tested positive for the virus earlier this month, before receiving an experimental medicine concoction at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Angry people chant ‘fake news’ as President Trump holds a rally in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa October 29. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The president also spoke directly to Floridians, promising more tax cuts, a boost to state tourism and a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Under my leadership, the Florida tourism industry and hospitality industry will come back soon. We’re making the turn. If Joe was in charge, you wouldn’t have a vaccine in four years,” Trump said.

While Trump claimed a vaccine would be distributed “in the coming weeks,” public health officials have said they don’t expect to begin distributing a vaccine until next year.

Several visitors said they were excited to hear Trump speak in person for the first time, pointing to his “enthusiastic patriotism” and love of the country.

“He loves his country. He loves us,” said Dave Kanaska, a 56-year-old St. Petersburg resident who parked at the stadium in his RV overnight to make sure he snagged a seat. “He gave up his personal life to do this for us.”

Gail Messmer, a 50-year-old Largo resident, attended the rally with her husband. She voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but shared that Trump won her over with his immigration policies and focus on the economy.

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive for a rally in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa October 29. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“It’s exciting to be here and hear him in person, not just in soundbites on TV. It’s like one of those bucket list things,” Messmer said. “He has this ability to speak to you like an everyday person, like your brother. There’s no political innuendo.”

Biden also planned a campaign stop in Tampa Thursday evening. Both candidates are making every effort to shore up votes in one of the nation’s most infamous swing states. Hillsborough County voters accurately predicted the winner of almost every presidential election since 1960, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Speaking with the Bradenton Herald, some Trump voters cast doubt on polls that show Trump trailing Biden in key states, including Florida. They also said they felt Biden was unfit to carry out his duties as president.

“I think he’s a ploy. I think he will step down and let running mate (U.S. Sen.) Kamala Harris become president. I don’t think he’s capable of running this country,” Messmer said.

“I feel bad for Biden. I think he’s forced to be there by the left,” Kanaska added. “I don’t believe those polls. They’re bogus, just like they were in 2016.”

Similar theories came from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also addressed the crowd Friday afternoon.

People arrive before President Trump holds a rally in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa October 29. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“We need to support someone who isn’t going to hide in the White House residence and let Kamala Harris run the country,” DeSantis argued.

Trump also expressed concern about Biden’s health. Biden is 77 years old. Trump is 74 years old.

“Not only is Biden corrupt, he’s unfit. He’s got no plan at all,” Trump claimed.

In recent interviews, Biden has denied any intention of stepping down or allowing more progressive officials to lead his administration if he’s elected.

Despite the sharp contract in both presidential candidates and their policy proposals, the Republican Party of Florida is doing everything it can to get Trump re-elected, said state Sen. Joe Gruters, chairman of the Florida GOP.

People arrive before President Trump holds a rally in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa October 29. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“This election is about freedom, security, socialism and about a president who is ready to fight every day for you,” Gruters, R-Sarasota, told the crowd. “We have to do everything we possibly can over the next five days to deliver for this president.”

“We’re going to make sure we deliver the 29 electoral votes to make sure this president gets another four years in the White House,” he added.

Trump also encouraged the crowd to vote on Election Day.

“You’ve got to get out and vote. There’s never been an election more important,” said Trump. “On Nov. 3, we’ve got to finish the job and drain the swamp.”