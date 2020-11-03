Holmes Beach will say goodbye to one incumbent while another retains his seat

There is a lot more at stake in Anna Maria Island elections than just seats on a dais. Bradenton Herald

Holmes Beach will see one new face on its city commission after voters made their decision to oust long-time Commissioner Pat Morton.

Newcomer Jayne Christenson and incumbent Kim Rash were the top two vote recipients in the field of four that featured Morton, as well as former Commissioner Rick Hurst.

Rash was the top vote-getter with 976 votes, or 28.8%. Christenson was second with 857 votes, or 25.3%.

Hurst, who was elected in 2017 but lost in 2019, finished third with 844 votes, or 25% while Morton came in last with 714 votes, or 21%.

Anna Maria and Bradenton Beach

The city of Anna Maria candidates were all unopposed but there is a twist.

Amy Tripp remained on the ballot, but resigned in August due to a move out of the area. Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, who also was unopposed, said the commission’s first order of business will be to begin the process of selecting a new commissioner at the commission’s first regular meeting after the election.

Mark Short will be part of that process after winning an unopposed election on Tuesday.

Bradenton Beach also had two unopposed candidates and both incumbents will retain their seats. Ralph Cole and Marilyn Maro are the winners.