With six days of early voting to go, early voting turnout in Manatee breaks 2016 mark

Mail-in voting and early in-person voting in Manatee for the 2020 election officially surpassed the total number of ballots cast before election day in 2016, as of Tuesday morning — with six full days of early in-person voting remaining,

Time is running out, however, to get your mail-in ballots mailed to ensure it reaches the Manatee County Supervisor Elections office by Election Day, Nov. 3. In Florida, ballots must be received by Election Day, not postmarked by Election Day to be counted.

As of Tuesday morning, 83,664 mail-in ballots have been received by the elections office, but another 41,674 have not. In 2016, a total of 68,686 Manatee County voters voted by mail. Also in 2016, more than 10,500 mail-in ballots were never returned, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

You can track your mail-in ballot by visiting the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Mail-in ballots may also be dropped off by hand at the at the elections office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton or hand delivered to any early voting location.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Early in-person voting is expected to pass 2016 numbers within a day or two at the most. In 2016, a total of 48,610 voters voted early. As of Tuesday morning, 39,461 voters have already cast ballots in person.

Early voting continues through Nov. 1 with polls opening at 8:30 a.m. until 6;30 p.m. Early voters are allowed to vote at any of the six early voting locations. If you vote on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

The early voting locations in Manatee County are:

Florida Department of Transportation Office, 14000 State Road 64 E., Bradenton.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Manatee County Utilities Administration Office, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.

Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ellenton.

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.

Voters must bring a valid and current photo and signature identification when voting.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

To ask questions, visit www.votemanatee.com or call the county elections office 941-741-3823.