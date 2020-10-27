In Sarasota, Ivanka Trump says more ‘greatness’ to come if president is re-elected

With just a week to go before the Nov. 3 election, Ivanka Trump made a stop in Sarasota on Tuesday to rally supporters with promises of more greatness to come if President Donald Trump is reelected.

Dressed in red, white and blue and “Make America Great Again” attire, hundreds of the president’s supporters flocked into Nathan Benderson Park.

Voters who attended the event painted a picture of chaos and anarchy in the U.S. if President Trump loses the election to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“He’s the only man,” said, Bradenton resident Martha Angelides, 70, of President Trump. “We can’t afford to have Biden in our country because he’s going to blow it up to smithereens. We’re going to have riots. We’re going to have a police state.”

Hers was a sentiment shared by the politicians who spoke before Ivanka Trump’s arrival.

“If we want to see real chaos in this country, real chaos in the White House, we sit back and allow Joe Biden to become president and destroy this county,” said former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for chaos in our communities. A vote for Trump is a vote for safety, for security, for economic prosperity for all Americans.”

A supporter takes a selfie video before Ivanka Trump speaks to a crowd at a Trump rally at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota Tuesday afternoon Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney deneral and co-chair of the national “Women for Trump” organization, credited the president for the nation’s economic success.

“He built up the greatest economy I believe we have ever had, and he’s already doing it again,” Bondi said.

Ivanka Trump’s message to voters also touted the president’s supposed success with the economy, and she said there was more to come.

“He’s going cut taxes again and create 10 million jobs in 10 months,”said Ivanka Trump, who holds a senior adviser position in her father’s administration. “2021, It will be our greatest year ever.”

The national and statewide unemployment rate was already in a steady decline under the Obama administration. That trend continued under the Trump administration until the coronavirus pandemic impacted the economy earlier this year. Florida’s unemployment rate rose to nearly 14% in May before beginning to decline again. The lowest it got was 7.3% in August, but it rose to 7.6% in September.

On the subject of the coronavirus, Ivanka promised that the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” would produce a successful vaccine before the end of the year.

“He will defeat the virus, bring back your jobs and end this pandemic once and for all,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd.

Trump also stoked fears that Biden and the Democratic Party would turn the U.S. into a “socialist country.”

Ivanka Trump speaks to a crowd at a Trump rally at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota Tuesday afternoon Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“President Trump will never let it happen,” Trump said.

Government representatives in attendance, several of whom spoke before Trump, included U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, state senators Bill Galvano of Bradenton and Joe Gruters of Sarasota and State Attorney Ed Brodsky.

Use of face coverings was not required at the event, and few guests or volunteers wore them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of masks for those in public who are at “events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brodsky, Galvano, Gruters, Steube were among those not wearing masks among the crowd, which contained many senior citizens. Guests were required to assume liability for catching COVID-19 in order to attend the event.

Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in many parts of the U.S. Locally, 91 new cases and three new deaths were confirmed in Manatee County on Tuesday, and 88 new cases and three new deaths were confirmed in Sarasota.

The U.S. has had the most deaths of any country in the world from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the 11th most fatalities per 100,000 people.

Chaz Davis, an 86-year-old Sarasota resident who attended Tuesday’s rally, praised the president’s response to the coronavirus.

‘He is a great guy and he has done a great job,” Davis said. “Everything is great.”

“I think he did a great job according to whom he had as advisors,” Angelides said, and cited the president’s move to shut down international travel from certain countries when the virus arrived.

He has accomplished a lot in 47 months despite all the opposition from the left,” said Astrid Engerman, 60, of Venice. “He’s working very hard for the people.”

Shannon Tison, 34, said that voters should do their own research about the president’s accomplishments, which she said include the border wall, low unemployment, efforts to curb human trafficking and “care for minorities.”

Biden will visit Tampa on Thursday to rally his supporters.

Bondi told the crowd in Sarasota on Tuesday that they may soon be getting a visit from President Trump.