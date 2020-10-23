Elections
How Floridians are voting: The latest numbers on October 23
As of today, 33.9% of Florida’s active registered voters have already cast mail-in or early votes in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Early voting ends on Nov. 1. Click here for early voting locations in South Florida or here for locations in Manatee County.
MAIL BALLOTS
Votes so far: 3,380,264
Democrats: 1,610,564 (47.6%)
Republicans: 1,041,525 (30.8%)
No Party Affiliation/Other: 687,692 (20.3%)
EARLY VOTING
Votes so far: 1,391,692
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Democrats: 499,802 (35.9%)
Republicans: 641,324 (46.1%)
No Party Affiliation/Other: 234,225 (16.8%)
VOTE SO FAR, BY PARTY
Democratic: 44.22%
Republican: 35.3%
No Party Affiliation/Other: 19.3%
Source: Florida Division of Elections. Percentages may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
Comments