Manatee elections office will be open late Tuesday as voter registration deadline extended

Florida’s statewide deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election has been extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The extension comes after the state’s voter registration website crashed due to heavy traffic hours before the original deadline.

The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections office, 600 301 Blvd. W. Suite 108, Bradenton, will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate last-minute registrations.

To register in person, residents need a driver’s license or state-issued ID, and/or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number.

Visitors to the elections office are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing inside of the building’s lobby. Longer than usual wait times are expected.

Residents can also register online by 7 p.m. Tuesday to qualify to vote in the upcoming election. Online registration requires a driver’s license or state-issued ID number as well as the voter’s social security number.

Visit registertovoteflorida.gov to register online. The Manatee County elections office can be reached at 941-741-3823.